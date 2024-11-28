Interior Minister Visits Troops In Eastern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working trip to Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, Ukraine's of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko met with commanders of combat units from the National Guard, State Border Guard Service, and National to discuss the operational situation in their areas of responsibility.

As reported by Ukrinform, Klymenko shared details of his visit via Telegram .

The minister received briefings from commanders of units such as Azov, Chervona Kalyna, Sloviansk Brigade, and Liut, along with commanders of the National Police rifle battalions. These battalions recently completed months-long military training and are already fulfilling combat tasks.

Klymenko emphasized the importance of enhancing operational efficiency by integrating police rifle battalions into the combat brigades of the National Guard.

The minister highlighted that experience-sharing and clear communication between commanders and fighters are critical for the successful execution of missions.

Additionally, representatives of the police, emergency services, migration service, and service centers reported on their work supporting civilians. Klymenko noted: "Everyone is in place. They are working and responding to every request."

Klymenko also engaged with personnel from combat brigades of the National Guard and State Border Service, thanking them for their service and presenting awards.

He stressed: "The insights from those who serve heroically on the frontlines every day are invaluable for making systemic decisions."















































As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is actively working to address the evolving needs of its units, despite the shifting tactics of Russian forces.

On November 10, minister Klymenko presented departmental and state awards to fighters of the 12th Special Purpose Azov Brigade of the National Guard, who are engaged in combat on the Toretsk front.