KASSIA To Launch Centre Of Excellence For Msmes In Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 28 (KNN) Karnataka Small-Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) is set to establish the Centre of Excellence and Innovation, a transformative hub designed to catalyse growth and innovation for medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

The Rs 33 crore project, situated on 4.5 acres in Dobbespet on the outskirts of Bangalore, marks a pivotal initiative during KASSIA's platinum jubilee year.

M.G. Rajagopal, President, KASSIA, highlighted the centre's strategic vision, emphasising its potential to drive innovation, enhance productivity, and create a collaborative learning environment for small-scale entrepreneurs.

Scheduled for inauguration in April-May next year, the center will offer specialised training programs, research opportunities, and cutting-edge facilities tailored to the unique needs of the MSME sector.

A standout feature of the centre will be an expansive exhibition complex, providing MSMEs with a dedicated platform to showcase their products and services.

This innovative space addresses a critical need for visibility and networking among small-scale industries, complementing the centre's comprehensive suite of services including skill development, training, and mentorship programs.

Rajagopal also critically addressed the current state of MSMEs in Karnataka, noting the irony that over 90 per cent of enterprises, particularly in the MSME segment, operate from private industrial areas with inadequate infrastructure.

In response, KASSIA aims to proactively engage with the government to develop industrial layouts in the private sector, exploring potential collaborations through private or public-private partnership (PPP) models.

With a robust membership of over 12,600 MSMEs and 130 affiliated associations since its establishment in 1949, KASSIA continues to play a pivotal role in supporting and advancing small-scale industries in the state.

The new Centre of Excellence and Innovation represents a significant milestone in the organisation's commitment to fostering entrepreneurial growth and technological advancement.

