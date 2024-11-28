Pop Art, Bronze Whimsy & More: Umbach And Skaarup Take Center Stage At Art Miami

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Back for its 34th year, Art Miami promises an extraordinary experience. Amidst the vibrant pulse of Miami's art scene, Cavalier Ebanks Galleries stands out as a must-visit next week. Known for its curation and commitment to championing extraordinary talent, the gallery's lineup for Art Miami is nothing short of spectacular.

Adam Umbach : A rising star in contemporary art, Adam Umbach's pop-inspired works command attention with their vibrant colors, sharp wit, and profound cultural commentary. After losing both of his parents, Umbach channels the trauma of those losses with the nostalgia of his childhood within his pieces. He reinterprets nostalgic Americana, using humor and irony to explore themes of identity, consumerism, and social transformation. This year, his newest creations debuting at Art Miami promise to captivate and challenge audiences. Prepare for bold visuals, layered storytelling, and a fresh lens on the symbols that shape our collective consciousness.

Bjørn Okholm Skaarup :

Internationally acclaimed for his whimsical bronze sculptures, Bjørn Skaarup merges classical artistry with modern narrative charm. His celebrated

Hippo Ballerina

and accompanying circus-themed series bring to life a delightful ensemble of characters, including the

Bear Roller Skater,

Rhino Banjo Player, and

Raccoon Boxer. Each piece combines technical mastery with enchanting storytelling, making Skaarup's work a magnetic centerpiece of the Cavalier Ebanks exhibition.

In addition to Umbach and Skaarup, Cavalier Ebanks Galleries will also feature works by Jim Rennert, William Nelson, George Rickey, and Reuben Nakian.

Whether you're drawn by the nostalgic allure of Adam Umbach's paintings or the playful elegance of Bjørn Skaarup's sculptures, Cavalier Ebanks Galleries ensures a captivating experience. Don't miss this opportunity to be inspired, challenged, and enchanted.