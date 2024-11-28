DP World Callao Becomes The First Port Terminal In Peru To Receive The Peru Brand License

(MENAFN- 3BL) LIMA, Peru, November 28, 2024 /3BL/ - DP World , a global leader in logistics and solutions, has become the first terminal operator in Peru to receive the prestigious Peru Brand license.

DP World Callao, the concessionaire of the South Pier at the Port of Callao, was awarded the license by the Commission for the of Peru for Exports and (PromPeru) as part of its Peru Brand Licensee Program .

The license acknowledges the terminal's contributions to Peru's international trade in terms of its role promoting national exports and investments, and its alignment with the country's global image.

The announcement was made during a visit to the South Pier by Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Desilú León, Executive President of PromPeru, Ricardo Limo, and CEO of DP World in Peru and Ecuador, Carlos Merino. The Peru Brand license underscores DP World's 18-year commitment in Callao to investing in and operating Peru's largest port concession.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru and Ecuador, said: “It is an honor to receive the Brand Peru license, which recognizes our ongoing commitment to Peru's development. At the historic Port of Callao, we remain devoted to investing in infrastructure that supports Peruvian trade. This year, we inaugurated the Bicentennial Pier, an expansion representing more than $400 million in investment, reaffirming our dedication to advancing the country's competitiveness.”

Between January and October 2024, operations at DP World Callao mobilized 1.63 million TEUs. This makes it the busiest port terminal in Peru in 2024 and on track to surpass its 2023 record of 1.64 million TEUs.

As the only terminal in Peru capable of handling 400-meter-long vessels and operating three large ships simultaneously, DP World Callao has significantly enhanced the country's port competitiveness. The terminal also supports more than 1,100 direct jobs and over 10,000 indirect jobs.

Desilú León, Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, said:“We are pleased to award the Brand Peru license to DP World Callao, a strategic ally for Peru's foreign trade sector. With this, DP World joins more than 800 licensees across sectors such as exports, tourism, and gastronomy. Being a licensee of the Brand Peru is a great honor and reflects the strength and pride of our national identity.”

The Peru Brand, declared an official symbol of the Peruvian state by Supreme Decree No. 003-2012-Mincetur, promotes national identity and pride. Through its Licensee Program, PromPeru recognizes individuals and organizations that align with the Peru Brand's mission to enhance tourism, exports, investments, education, and the country's global image.

