Real, Barca To Turn Back Clock At Khalifa International Stadium In 'Legends El Clasico'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Former legendary players from the two biggest clubs in Spain, and arguably the world, will face off in a thrilling match-up set to take place at the Khalifa International (KIS) today.



The Legends El Clasico, sponsored by Visit Qatar, will be, according to the organizers, a“celebration of the rich history, passion, and rivalry that have defined these two clubs for decades.”



The list of former players participating in the Legends El Clasico carries some of the biggest names in the history of football. Ronaldinho, Clarence Seedorf, Rivaldo, Luis Figo, Iker Casillas, Patrick Kluivert are just some of the names included in this match which is set to kick off at 7pm.



This is the third game in the Legends El Clasico series, with Barca having edged Madrid 3-2 in their first match back in 2017. Simao and Ludovic Guily, who is also included in the Barca team list for the Doha showdown, scored, with the latter netting two goals.



Real Madrid however managed to avenge their defeat in 2021 in a match that ended with the same score line, but this time in the Merengue's favour.



Goals from Pedro Munitis, Alfonso Perez, and Ruben de la Red sealed the victory for the Real Madrid legends.



El Clasico – an annual fixture in Spain's La Liga – is considered to be the biggest football match in the world, due to the overwhelming popularity of both teams.



The last El Clasico was played on October 26 and went 0-4 in favour of Barcelona, but Real Madrid hold the upper hand in official competitive head-to-head encounters, with 105 wins to Barcelona's 101.