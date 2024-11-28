Digital Adoption: Userlane Accelerates And Simplifies Software Implementation At Barmeniagothaer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Paul Herbertz, Product Manager at BarmeniaGothaerMUNICH , GERMANY, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The customer service teams at the BarmeniaGothaer Insurance Group faced challenges implementing new software. With the support of Userlane's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), the teams successfully managed the rollout while reducing training costs and onboarding time.In June this year, Barmenia implemented a new Genesys software solution to orchestrate customer experiences for its customer service call centers. With the support of the Userlane Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) , onboarding time was significantly reduced. Using Userlane's analytics model, weaknesses in usage were identified, and improvements were implemented.Software implementations have been a challenge for Barmenia's customer service teams in the past. The complexity of the application and traditional training methods required significant time and incurred high costs. Despite regular training sessions, employees often struggled to apply what they had learned over the long term. As a result, Q&A sessions had to be held frequently to reinforce the training content.To implement the Genesys software solution, Barmenia partnered with the Munich-based Software-as-a-Service company Userlane. Userlane has developed a Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) that provides employees with step-by-step guidance within the software. This support occurs in real-time and is tailored to users' individual needs. As a result, Barmenia reduced onboarding time from two and a half hours to one and a half hours and completely eliminated the need for Q&A sessions.In addition to providing active guidance during software usage, Userlane supported the customer service teams with its proprietary and world-first standardized analysis model, "HEART" (Happiness, Engagement, Adoption, Retention, Task Success). This AI-driven analysis gives Barmenia insights into software usage, making it measurable. It also identifies where employees face difficulties and need additional support. By pinpointing problems and obstacles, targeted assistance was provided to employees.“We are very pleased that we can support Barmenia with our Digital Adoption Platform. Our goal is to make every software usable as quickly and effectively as possible so that employees can work successfully with it immediately after implementation, and the investment in new technologies pays off for companies right away,” said Hartmut Hahn, CEO of Userlane.Within three weeks, Barmenia observed positive results with the help of the Userlane's Digital Adoption Platform. These included an increased user adoption rate for new systems, operational performance support, and reduced workload for trainers. Specific departments were equipped with tailored workflows necessary for their tasks. New employees benefited from simplified onboarding, allowing them to adapt quickly to their roles and responsibilities.“The collaboration with Userlane resulted in a high interaction rate with software and increased user satisfaction. With the support of the Digital Adoption Platform, we were able to achieve our goals,” says Paul Herbertz, Product Manager at BarmeniaGothaer.About BarmeniaGothaerThe BarmeniaGothaer Group is one of the top 10 insurers in Germany, serving around eight million customers, employing 7,500 people, and generating premium income of approximately 8 billion euros. It is also one of the largest mutual insurance associations.About UserlaneUserlane's award-winning Digital Adoption Platform helps companies understand and optimize the value of their technology initiatives. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Userlane identifies untapped potential and enhances the usage of an organization's existing software landscape. This leads to increased productivity, reduced friction, and improved employee satisfaction.

