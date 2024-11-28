Global Electric Kick Scooter Market Sets To Expand At A Persistent Growth Rate Through 2033 According To 2024 Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Kick Scooter Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric kick scooter market stands as a crucial segment of the urban mobility landscape, having grown significantly over the past years. The latest findings reveal that the market reached a valuation of nearly $2.97 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to continue its growth trajectory through 2033. This press release offers insights into the segments driving the market, regional growth patterns, and strategies that could be capitalized upon by stakeholders in the industry.

Market Overview

Since 2018, the global electric kick scooter market experienced a robust compound annual growth rate of 13.86%, a trend that is likely to persist. Projections for 2028 suggest a market growth to $5.68 billion, further expanding to $10.37 billion by 2033. Factors such as governmental backing, elevation in fuel costs, increased need for short-range transportation, and innovative advancements have all fueled this market's success.

Segmentation Insights

The market is diversified across various segments, including scooter type, application, battery type, voltage, and end user. Data from 2023 indicates that foldable/regular kick scooters led the market by type, with off-road/all-terrain scooters predicted to experience the fastest growth rate. Application-wise, the personal segment surpassed the rental segment, and similar dominance is expected in the future. In terms of battery types, lithium-ion batteries commanded the market, signifying the importance of energy efficiency and longer-range capabilities. Voltage segmentation shows that scooters ranging from 24V to 48V were prominent among consumers. Additionally, the adult demographic emerged as the primary end-user group, denoting a shift towards eco-friendlier commutes among a mature audience.

Geographical Expansion

North America currently dominates the electric kick scooter market, followed by Asia-Pacific, which, along with Africa, is expected to exhibit significant growth rates. The industry's success in these regions can be attributed to their progressive adoption of sustainable transportation solutions and favorable policy environments. The expansion across such geographies underscores the global shift towards eco-conscious urban mobility.

Competitive Landscape

The market's competitive dynamics illustrate a dispersion with numerous small players vying for market share. This fragmentation suggests ample opportunities for innovations and strategic collaborations to enhance market presence and meet evolving consumer needs effectively.

Future Strategies

To leverage forthcoming opportunities, industry leaders are recommended to focus on technological advancements like artificial intelligence for safety enhancements, innovative high-performance scooters, and strategic partnerships. These approaches may contribute significantly to the advancement and accessibility of electric kick scooters worldwide.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global electric kick scooter market demonstrates a vibrant and dynamic sector with substantial growth prospects. With increasing environmental awareness, demand for short commutes, and technological improvements, the electric kick scooter market is well-positioned for continued escalation. Stakeholders are encouraged to embrace forward-thinking strategies to harness the potential within this burgeoning market.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 318 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $2.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $10.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



Xiaomi Corporation

Niu International

Lime

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

YADEA Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Bird Rides Inc.

Okai

Boosted USA

Segway Inc.

GOVECS AG.

Okinawa Autotech

Hero Electric

TAV Systems

Australian Electric Motor Co.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

EMotorad

Fujikom Co., Ltd.

Electric Scooter Company

SUNRA

Wuxi Shenyun Technology Development Co., Ltd

Pure Electric Limited

Peugeot Motocycles

ET

Zosh

Red Electric

emco electro scooters GmbH

Velobike

Lapierre

Narbonne Loisirs

ZID motorcycles

Česká zbrojovka (ČZ a.s.)

Crussis

CSC Motorcycles

X-OTO

Aventon

Blix

Trek

Vectrix Corporation

Currie Technologies Inc

Voltz

Creditas

Grin

Careem

Eveons Mobility LLC

Zoom Electric Scooters

EMX motors LLC

Raya Auto

Little App

Go Electric SA

KIRI EV

Bajaj Skurtt Scooters LLC

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Electric Kick Scooter Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900