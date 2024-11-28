Seneca Polytechnic Creates New Financial Aid Awards With Donation From Sony Global Social Justice Fund

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic will be creating a series of aid awards for students through a new donation from Sony and the Sony Global Social Justice Fund, aimed at supporting social justice initiatives and educational opportunities worldwide that foster equal rights.

This generous donation will fund 20 new financial aid awards of $2,000 each, spanning the 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years. Students across four programs within the Seneca Institute and Seneca's School of (Creative Advertising , Broadcasting - Television , Journalism , Event & Media Production ) will be eligible to receive the awards.

“We send our thanks and immense gratitude to Sony Electronics for their support of this important initiative,” says Kurt Muller, Dean, Faculty of Communication, Art & Design at Seneca Polytechnic.“These awards will provide crucial financial support to our students, enabling them to pursue their educational goals without the burden of financial stress. We are particularly pleased that these awards will prioritize students from equity-deserving groups, aligning with our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

“Sony is extremely proud to be partnering with Seneca Polytechnic to provide awards to support new talent within the Seneca Film Institute and School of Media,” says Mark Saddleton, Country Head and Director of Sales and Marketing, Sony Canada.

The 20 awards will be split amongst four categories with five students receiving $2,000 in each category.

Sony Canada Seneca Film Institute CAB Award - Awarded to a student in the full-time Creative Advertising diploma program. The recipient will demonstrate financial need and be successfully progressing through their program. Preference will be given to students who are part of an equity-deserving group.

Sony Canada Seneca Film Institute TV Media Award - Awarded to a student in the full-time Broadcasting – Television College diploma program. The recipient will demonstrate financial need and be successfully progressing through their program. Preference will be given to students who are part of an equity-deserving group.

Sony Canada Seneca Film Institute Journalism Award - Awarded to a student in the full-time Journalism diploma program. The recipient will demonstrate financial need and be successfully progressing through their program. Preference will be given to students who are part of an equity-deserving group.

Sony Canada Seneca Film Institute EMP Award - Awarded to a student in the full-time Event & Media Production diploma program. The recipient will demonstrate financial need and be successfully progressing through their program. Preference will be given to students who are part of an equity-deserving group.

Seneca Polytechnic has identified four priority equity-deserving groups for these awards: First Nations, Inuit or Métis students, Black students, students who are part of the 2SLGBTQ+ community and students with a permanent disability.

The establishment of these awards underscores Seneca's dedication to fostering equal opportunities to education. By supporting students in need, Seneca is helping to create a more inclusive and equitable future.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: that's Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

