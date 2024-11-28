Azerbaijan Shows Its Commitment To Preservation Of Cultural And Religious Heritage

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The safeguarding of religious sites around the world has become an increasingly critical issue amid rising tensions and intolerance.

Addressing this pressing matter, the global titled "Protection of Religious Sites: A Multi-Stakeholder Approach" took place on November 27, 2023, as a significant part of the 10th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

The event took place in the picturesque city of Cascais, Portugal, bringing together leaders, policymakers, and advocates dedicated to fostering respect and understanding among diverse cultures and religions.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, took to the podium during the conference to speak about Azerbaijan's commitment to the preservation of cultural and religious heritage.

In his speech, Adil Karimli expressed his strong appreciation for a pivotal report presented by the UNAOC entitled "Action Plan for the Protection of Religious Sites: In Unity and Solidarity for Safe and Peaceful Worship".

He described this Action Plan as one of the most exhaustive initiatives created to combat intolerance directed at religious sites.

The minister stressed the importance of this comprehensive document in guiding international efforts to ensure the protection and respect of religious heritage worldwide.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's significant role in promoting intercultural dialogue and religious understanding, noting that the country has successfully hosted six major global forums aimed at enhancing these discussions, as well as three notable global summits involving religious leaders.

Azerbaijan also contributes to the protection of cultural and religious heritage both locally and internationally.

Since 2011, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has been held in our country six times in partnership with the Alliance of Civilizations within the framework of the "Baku Process" initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008.

The 10th UNAOC Global Forum in Cascais, Portugal has gathered members of the UNAOC Group of Friends, political leaders, representatives of international and regional organizations, religious leaders and faith actors, the private sector, civil society, academia, youth, arts and media, as well as donor agencies and foundations, who address the global issues pertinent to peace and security and call for restoring trust and for uniting in peace.

In Cascais, participants have an opportunity to reflect on the twenty years of the Alliance of Civilizations' initiative, announced by Spain at the 59th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2004, and how UNAOC grew into a vibrant and well-established United Nations entity.