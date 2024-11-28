Azerbaijan Shows Its Commitment To Preservation Of Cultural And Religious Heritage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The safeguarding of religious sites around the world has become
an increasingly critical issue amid rising tensions and
intolerance.
Addressing this pressing matter, the global conference titled
"Protection of Religious Sites: A Multi-Stakeholder Approach" took
place on November 27, 2023, as a significant part of the 10th
Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations
(UNAOC).
The event took place in the picturesque city of Cascais,
Portugal, bringing together leaders, policymakers, and advocates
dedicated to fostering respect and understanding among diverse
cultures and religions.
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, took to the podium
during the conference to speak about Azerbaijan's commitment to the
preservation of cultural and religious heritage.
In his speech, Adil Karimli expressed his strong appreciation
for a pivotal report presented by the UNAOC entitled "Action Plan
for the Protection of Religious Sites: In Unity and Solidarity for
Safe and Peaceful Worship".
He described this Action Plan as one of the most exhaustive
initiatives created to combat intolerance directed at religious
sites.
The minister stressed the importance of this comprehensive
document in guiding international efforts to ensure the protection
and respect of religious heritage worldwide.
He highlighted Azerbaijan's significant role in promoting
intercultural dialogue and religious understanding, noting that the
country has successfully hosted six major global forums aimed at
enhancing these discussions, as well as three notable global
summits involving religious leaders.
Azerbaijan also contributes to the protection of cultural and
religious heritage both locally and internationally.
Since 2011, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has been
held in our country six times in partnership with the Alliance of
Civilizations within the framework of the "Baku Process" initiated
by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008.
The 10th UNAOC Global Forum in Cascais, Portugal has gathered
members of the UNAOC Group of Friends, political leaders,
representatives of international and regional organizations,
religious leaders and faith actors, the private sector, civil
society, academia, youth, arts and media, as well as donor agencies
and foundations, who address the global issues pertinent to peace
and security and call for restoring trust and for uniting in
peace.
In Cascais, participants have an opportunity to reflect on the
twenty years of the Alliance of Civilizations' initiative,
announced by Spain at the 59th session of the United Nations
General Assembly in September 2004, and how UNAOC grew into a
vibrant and well-established United Nations entity.
