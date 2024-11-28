Media Coverage Measures For GCC Summit Ready -- Information Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the of Information Dr Nasser Muhaisen affirmed completing preparations to cover the 45th GCC Supreme Council meeting, to kick off in Kuwait on 1 December.

Muhaisen made the statement to KUNA on Thursday, after concluding a visit to the the summit's media center in Bayan Palace, with of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Minister of Public Works and head of the summit's coverage committee Dr Nora Al-Mashaan and secretary in the Amiri Diwan Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.

The ministry is coordinating with other bodies in charge of the event to receive over 80 Arab and international journalists and reporters to allow them to fully cover the summit, he noted.

Kuwait's media teams will facilitate arrival procedures for the visiting journalists and will also support them in presenting their media reports, the official said. He added that the ministry's media center for the summit will open on Friday. (end)

