Moongate Launches $MGT Token To Drive New Era Of Engagement In The Attention Economy

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Hong Kong, Hong Kong, November 28th, 2024, Chainwire

Moongate has officially launched its native token, $MGT, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to reshape brand-consumer engagement and redefine the value of user attention.

Moongate is the first attention asset protocol for real-world activations. Launched in 2022, Moongate Protocol is actively utilized by over 3,800 brands and creators, including Binance, OKX, Token2049, EthDenver, Animoca, Wonderfruit, ComplexCon, and Sony. The protocol has empowered thousands of brands to launch smart token campaigns, driving engagement from more than 1.7 million end users.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the $MGT token introduces a structured, incentive-based model for brands and consumers alike. Designed to support real-world brand activations, loyalty programs, and consumer engagement, $MGT allows users to earn rewards through participation in token-based campaigns while brands can leverage the protocol to interact more meaningfully with their audiences.

$5.2M in Funding and Upcoming Exchange Listings for $MGT

To achieve this vision and further fuel growth, Moongate successfully secured over $5.2 million in total funding. This includes investments from CMCC Global, Cogitent Ventures, and Token Bay Capital, as well as public sale proceeds from multiple Tier-1 launchpads. The fundraise reflects strong market interest in Moongate Protocol and $MGT, highlighting growing recognition of Moongate's role in the attention economy.

Following the launch of the $MGT token, it is now trading on Bitget , KuCoin , MEXC , and PancakeSwap .

Bridging Digital and Real-World Engagement

Moongate's platform empowers brands to create and distribute smart tokens, offering a streamlined solution for businesses to connect directly with users both online and offline. Through initiatives such as NFT memberships, event tickets, and token-gated benefits, Moongate facilitates real-world utilities for brands. $MGT is at the core of this ecosystem, serving as the primary medium for rewards, user incentives, and engagement tracking.

Key Features of the $MGT Token

The launch of $MGT brings multiple features to users and brands:



User Staking and Rewards: Users can stake $MGT to earn incentives, receive an allocation to exclusive launches, and participate in governance, shaping the protocol's future development.

Campaign Creation for Brands: Brands can use $MGT to create premium smart token campaigns with expanded functionalities, including an in-depth CRM, analytics, and improved discoverability. Currency for Attention: Brands can utilize $MGT as a reward to capture eligible users' attention and engagement. This becomes a more efficient customer acquisition channel, enabling a new paradigm where ad-spent goes directly towards the end-user (rather than any intermediaries).

For more information about $MGT tokenomics, users can visit Moongate's Medium .

Community Airdrop

In line with Moongate's commitment to rewarding early supporters, the protocol will distribute a portion of the total $MGT supply through a community airdrop. The snapshot was taken on November 15, 2024, and eligible users can now claim their $MGT tokens on

What's Next for Moongate

With the launch of $MGT, Moongate is set to expand its platform features while strengthening its partnerships with both Web2 and Web3 brands. Upcoming updates include enhanced staking features, an expanded rewards marketplace, and the release of MoonPad, a launchpad for partner token campaigns. These developments aim to deepen user participation and provide brands with powerful tools to create immersive experiences for their audiences.

For more information on $MGT and Moongate's vision for the future of attention assets, users can visit Moongate's official website .

About Moongate

Moongate is an attention asset protocol disrupting the $1T+ attention economy. The protocol consists of two key layers-a utility layer for brands to issue smart token campaigns for real-world engagement, and a data layer where such on-chain engagement data are monetized at scale by key stakeholders. Moongate aims to disintermediate centralized platforms to maximize brand-consumer value. It also introduces an innovative“engage-to-earn” mechanism that promotes active consumer participation for brand rewards and a share of $MGT emission.

To learn more users can visit Moongate's Official Website | Twitter | LinkedIn