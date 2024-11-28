Land Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2024: Insights, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Land Mobile Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

What is the projected market size for the Land Mobile Radio sector in 2024?

The land mobile radio market size has grown rapidly in recent years. Forecasts predict it will further grow from $18.17 billion in 2023 to $21.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.7%. This growth in the historic period can be significantly attributed to factors such as public safety communications, military and defense applications, transportation and logistics, construction and infrastructure, and the oil and gas industry.

Examine a detailed overview of the market with our sample report:

What is expected to drive the growth of the Land Mobile Radio Market?

The land mobile radio market size is expected to witness rapid growth in the next few years, reaching $36.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.7%. The growth can be credited to the rise of autonomous vehicles, mining and extraction operations, utilities and energy sectors, healthcare integration, and space exploration. Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of 5G networks, the internet of things IoT and sensor networks, artificial intelligence AI and machine learning advancements, the development of energy-efficient radios, and satellite communication integration.

Furthermore, an increase in the usage of land mobile radio LMR systems in military applications is expected to drive the growth of the land mobile radio market over the coming years. Military installations globally employ a vast range of specialized radio systems operating across an extensive frequency spectrum, ranging from extremely low frequencies ELF to super-high frequencies SHF. Tactical, data, SATCOM, and other specialized communications are all performed over these bands, providing crucial radio communication channels for coordinating deployments and response actions at military bases around the world.

Secure your detailed report on these valuable insights:

Who Are the Key Players in the Land Mobile Radio Market?

Major companies operating in the land mobile radio market include Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Cartel Communication Systems Inc., BK Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., and many more. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in driving market trends, consistently innovating and providing comprehensive solutions.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Land Mobile Radio Market?

The integration of LTE technology into LMR systems is a key emerging trend in the land mobile radio market. LTE Long-Term Evolution, a fourth-generation 4G wireless standard for mobile devices, improves network capacity and speed. LMR manufacturers are incorporating LTE technology due to numerous benefits, including centralized management, improved PTT setup times, reduced costs, enhanced interoperability and compliance, improved network performance compared to multiple networks, unlimited inter-technology communications, and network security.

What Are The Key Market Segments in Land Mobile Radio Market?

The land mobile radio market is segmented into:

1 By Type: Hand Portable, In-Vehicle Mobile

2 By Technology: Analog, Digital

3 By Frequency: 25-174 VHF, 200-512 UHF, 700 MHZ And Above

4 By Application: Commercial, Public Safety, Mining, Oil and Gas, Energy, Defense, Transportation, Construction, Other Applications

What Are The Key Regional Insights?

North America was the largest region in the land mobile radio market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Market reports cover various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse more similar reports-

Land based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Radio Broadcasting Global Market Report 2024



Radio Station Global Market Report 2024





Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.