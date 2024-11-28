Macron under fire over ‘insulting’ words regarding Haitians

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel has come under fire for derogatory remarks he made about Haiti’s leadership during a recent conversation at the G20 summit in Brazil. In a shared on social media, Macron called Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council “total morons” for dismissing the country’s former prime minister, Garry Conille, who had been ousted after six months in office due to internal conflicts within the council. Macron expressed support for Conille, calling him “great” and criticizing the council's decision to fire him.



Haitian officials have condemned Macron's comments as insulting to the Haitian people, with Edgard Leblanc Fils, former president of the council, accusing Macron of overstepping by interfering in Haiti’s internal affairs. Macron also made controversial remarks about Haiti’s political turmoil, attributing it to drug trafficking and blaming Haitians for the nation’s problems. These statements have provoked strong reactions in Haiti, prompting its foreign ministry to summon the French ambassador for clarification.



Haiti’s historical grievances with France, particularly over reparations forced upon Haiti following its independence, continue to fuel tensions. Many Haitians believe that France’s role in the nation’s long-standing economic and political struggles, including the debt payments made up until 1947, warrants reparations, with some estimates suggesting the amount owed could reach hundreds of billions of dollars. The recent dismissal of Conille and ongoing political instability in Haiti further complicate the country’s challenges.

