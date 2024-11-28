Vibra’S R$100 Million Investment Drives Lubrax Expansion In Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vibra has completed a R$100 million ($17.2 million) expansion of its Lubrax lubricants factory in Duque de Caxias, Brazil.



The boosts annual production capacity from 300,000 to 460,000 cubic meters, marking a 53.3% increase. The company acquired Lubrax from Petrobras during privatization.



The brand now commands 17.2% share, positioning it as a top-three player in Brazil's competitive lubricants market. Lubrax competes directly with Moove and market leader Iconic.



Sales volume grew 6.9% in the third quarter, reaching 71,000 cubic meters. The modernized facility features digital blending technology, enabling precise production of high-value lubricants.



This replaces the previous manual processes. Vibra currently distributes products across six Latin American countries, with Chile representing its strongest market presence.







The company aims to deepen its regional footprint through strategic expansion plans scheduled for late 2024. The facility sources 50% of its base oil from the neighboring Petrobras Duque de Caxias refinery.



The remaining raw materials come from U.S. and Asian suppliers. This supply chain diversity ensures stable production capabilities. Vibra maintains full ownership of the Lubrax brand following the privatization deal.



The company operates 1,700 Lubrax+ service centers within its fuel station network and plans further expansion. Their marketing strategy focuses on StockCar racing sponsorships.



The current agreement allowing Vibra to use Petrobras branding expires in 2029. The company then has six years to complete debranding operations. This transition period provides stability for existing station contracts while supporting future growth plans.

