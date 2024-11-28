Polish farmers warn they will restart their blockade of Ukrainian border

(MENAFN) Polish farmers have warned that they will restart their blockade of the Ukrainian border next month unless the reassesses its position on the influx of inexpensive Ukrainian produce and certain EU green policies. Activists had previously blocked the main Medyka-Shehyni crossing from Friday until Sunday, and have given authorities until December 10 to address their concerns.



Roman Kondrow, head of a regional farmers' association, stated that if the government fails to take their demands seriously and only offers promises, they will block the road again and demand talks with Prime Donald Tusk. Last week, around 30 farmers restricted border traffic to one truck per hour, though buses and humanitarian or military shipments were exempt.



Farmers expressed anger over the government's failure to uphold its pledge not to raise agricultural taxes and criticized new regulations. They also voiced concerns over an EU trade deal with the Mercosur bloc, fearing it would flood Poland with cheap produce that could harm local farmers. Ukrainian officials condemned the border blockade, accusing the farmers of using it to pressure their government, with some suggesting Russia might be involved in funding the protests. Similar nationwide protests occurred in March, with thousands of Polish workers blocking roads across the country.

