Head of Russia's SVR claims US, UK directly involved in sabotage of Nord Stream 1, 2 pipelines
Date
11/28/2024 6:16:10 AM
(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has claimed that the United States and the United Kingdom were directly involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. The pipelines, which were vital for transporting Russian gas to Germany and Western Europe, were damaged by explosions at the bottom of the Baltic Sea in September 2022.
In a statement delivered to security and intelligence officials from former Soviet republics, Naryshkin asserted that Western intelligence agencies have long used terrorism to advance their geopolitical aims. He accused Anglo-American special services of playing a direct role in the pipeline attack, calling it an example of their resorting to terrorist tactics.
Naryshkin emphasized that Nord Stream was a collaborative project between Russian and European companies, aimed at ensuring a steady supply of Russian gas to Europe. He argued that while Russia worked alongside "constructively minded Europeans" to build the pipeline, it was ultimately the Anglo-American forces that destroyed it. Additionally, he suggested that the destruction of Nord Stream was a goal pursued by both Democratic and Republican administrations in the United States.
MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.