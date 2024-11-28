(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has claimed that the United States and the United Kingdom were directly involved in the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. The pipelines, which were vital for transporting Russian gas to Germany and Western Europe, were damaged by explosions at the bottom of the Baltic Sea in September 2022.



In a statement delivered to security and intelligence officials from former Soviet republics, Naryshkin asserted that Western intelligence agencies have long used to advance their geopolitical aims. He accused Anglo-American special services of playing a direct role in the pipeline attack, calling it an example of their resorting to terrorist tactics.



Naryshkin emphasized that Nord Stream was a collaborative project between Russian and European companies, aimed at ensuring a steady supply of Russian gas to Europe. He argued that while Russia worked alongside "constructively minded Europeans" to build the pipeline, it was ultimately the Anglo-American forces that destroyed it. Additionally, he suggested that the destruction of Nord Stream was a goal pursued by both Democratic and Republican administrations in the United States.

