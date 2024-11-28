Wounded Warriors Family Support, Assurant Honors Texas Army Veteran With Modified 2024 Chevy Tahoe SUV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), through the Assurant Foundation, and Wounded Warriors Family Support presented retired U.S. veteran Stephanie Johnson of San Antonio, Texas, with a specially modified 2024 Chevy Tahoe SUV as part of the WWFS Mobility is Freedom program. The presentation occurred Monday afternoon at Assurant's Atlanta offices.“Recognizing and honoring our veterans is an important tradition at Assurant,” said Assurant President and CEO Keith Demmings.“Today, we thank Stephanie for her service, recognize her sacrifice and wish her many successful miles on her new SUV in the years ahead.”Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide modified vehicles for combat-wounded U.S. veterans. Across the United States, there are approximately 350 veterans who need modified vehicles due to combat-related injuries.“Assurant's unwavering support and generous contributions since 2018 have been instrumental to help us fulfill our mission,” Wounded Warriors Family Support CEO and President Kate McCauley said.“This is the fourth mobility-modified vehicle presented to a veteran since our collaboration with Assurant was formed. I sincerely thank Assurant for being a beacon of hope and pillar of support for veterans.”Johnson was deployed with the 32nd Transportation Company to Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2012. Her left femur and right foot and ankle fractured after two rocket propelled grenades exploded seven months into her deployment.Johnson spent five years at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. After a failed three-year limb salvage attempt, Johnson decided to amputate her right leg below the knee in July 2016.“This decision was made because I wanted a better quality of life. Every surgery I had, the percentage of fixing the problem decreased,” Johnson said.“Since being released from Walter Reed and unable to return to the duties of a 92 Foxtrot, I applied for Continuation On Active Duty.”The 34-year-old Johnson, who was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, works at the U.S. Army Physical Disability Agency as a human resources specialist in the retirements and separations branch. She is married to Lance Johnson. The couple have a 1-year-old son, Lance Johnson Jr.The 2024 Chevy Tahoe was purchased via Assurant Global Automotive dealer partner Koons Tyson's Chevy Buick GMC in Virginia (owned by Asbury Automotive) and modified with an Electronic Left Foot Accelerator.About Wounded Warriors Family SupportWounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visitAbout AssurantAssurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world's leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.Learn more at assurant.WWFS Media Contact:Kevin SchusterMobile: 402.917.6001Email: ...Assurant Media Contact:David BissMobile: 973-953-0721Email: ...

