Head of Czechia’s BIS raises alarms regarding Russian victory in Ukraine

(MENAFN) Michal Koudelka, the head of Czechia’s Security Information Service (BIS), has raised alarms that a Russian victory in Ukraine could pose significant long-term security risks to the European Union, particularly through destabilization. In a recent Bloomberg interview, Koudelka warned that if Ukraine were to lose or be pressured into a disadvantageous peace deal, Russia would view it as a victory, likely spending the next decade or more rebuilding its military. This, he argued, would prepare Moscow to target Central and Eastern Europe next.



Though Koudelka provided no direct evidence for his claims, his concerns align with warnings from other Western European intelligence agencies, which suggest that a Russian win could embolden Moscow to pursue further military ambitions. He emphasized that a potential Russian victory would not diminish the perceived threat to Europe but rather intensify it, with Russia possibly gearing up for future expansion.



The Czech intelligence chief also voiced strong opposition to halting military support for Ukraine, highlighting that continued assistance is vital for the security and unity of the EU. Koudelka has long been an outspoken critic of Russia’s actions, noting that Moscow’s behavior poses a direct challenge to NATO stability, and his government has already taken measures to reduce Russian influence, including expelling Russian diplomats and cutting energy reliance on Moscow.

