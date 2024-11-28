Ceasefire agreement in Lebanon acts as catalyst to end war in Gaza

(MENAFN) Haaretz published an editorial on Wednesday, stating that the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon should act as a catalyst to end the war in Gaza. While Israel initially attempted to separate the northern and southern fronts, the newspaper argues that the cessation of hostilities in the north should not justify the continuation of the conflict in Gaza but rather push for its resolution.



The editorial emphasized that continuing the war in Gaza would effectively abandon Israeli hostages, as Hamas still holds around 101 prisoners, many of whom are believed to be alive. The recent killing of a kidnapped woman by Hamas underscores the urgency of rescuing the remaining captives.



Haaretz called on the Israeli government to view the cessation of hostilities in the north as a critical step toward ending the conflict in Gaza and securing the return of Israeli prisoners. The newspaper argued that this was a moral imperative, with the time for action having arrived.



After over a year of conflict, the war in the north seems to be nearing its end, with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah based on the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which concluded the Second Lebanon War. As part of the agreement, Israel will gradually withdraw from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah will pull back from areas south of the Litani River, allowing the Lebanese army to take control.



While Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz opposed the deal, arguing that the withdrawal would weaken Israel and strengthen Hezbollah, Haaretz suggested that Israel should welcome the northern ceasefire, seeing it as an opportunity to focus on rehabilitating the region and shifting attention toward the situation in Gaza.

