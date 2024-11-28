ISC’S Technology Solutions Segment Wins Liechtenstein Contract To Deliver A Digital Commercial Registry System

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



ISC wins contract with the Principality of Liechtenstein.

Total contract valued at CHF$6.2 million (CA$10.0 million) over 5 years.

Along with implementation, support and maintenance are included. Demonstrates ISC's continued growth and expansion in delivering registry solutions globally.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce a new contract win. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Enterprise Registry Solutions Limited, the Company has signed an agreement with the Principality of Liechtenstein (the“Principality”) to deliver a digital commercial registry system. The total value of the contract is CHF$6.2 million (approximately CA$10.0 million) and is for a period of 5 years.

The contract-which includes the deployment of an end-to-end digital solution for the Principality's eHandelsregister-will be powered by ISC's flexible and scalable RegSys platform. This system will enable government personnel to streamline workflows, provide efficient and accessible services to businesses, and individuals, and support the Principality's commitment to digital transformation. RegSys will provide a suite of integrated features that support filing submissions, registry searches, and document retrieval, all delivered through a secure and intuitive customer portal designed for accessibility across all devices.

“With over two decades of experience delivering innovative and secure registry solutions internationally, we are well-positioned to support the Principality's digital transformation as a trusted partner,” says Shawn Peters, President and CEO of ISC.“This project reflects our dedication to providing tailored registry solutions that enhance efficiency, improve the user experience and deliver lasting value to our customers and clients around the world.”

Utilizing the RegSys platform, ISC's Technology Solutions segment has successfully implemented and supported corporate registries across three continents, including implementations in Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Cyprus, the Dutch Caribbean, and at various levels of government in Canada, among others. For sales inquiries or to request a product demonstration of the RegSys platform, please email us at ... .

See how ISC's three lines of business are growing the registry operations, technology solutions and information services landscape: .

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to the term of the Agreement between ISC and the Principality of Liechtenstein and anticipated benefits and the economic resiliency of contract terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in economic, market and business conditions, implementation within the time specified and at the expected cost, changes in technology and customers' demands and expectations, termination risks and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and ISC's unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities laws, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

