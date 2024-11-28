Outfit7 Celebrates My Talking Angela's 10Th Anniversary With A Special In-Game Event And Exclusive Reward

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 is throwing a month-long celebration to mark the 10th anniversary of their flagship mobile game

My Talking Angela. At the heart of the festivities is the Party with a Friend event in My Talking Angela 2, which runs from today until December 19. This interactive event marks Talking Tom's first appearance in the My Talking Angela series, and sees the friends joining forces to create the ultimate birthday celebration. To make the celebration even more special, players can unlock an exclusive birthday outfit for Talking Angela, adding an extra touch of elegance to the occasion.

10 years of My Talking Angela

Continue Reading

In the Party with a Friend event, players step into the role of Angela's personal party planner, helping her and Tom organize a dream birthday bash across five fun stages where they can express their creativity every step of the way. With Tom by their side, players can bring every detail to life-from designing stylish outfits to ensuring the cake is as fabulous as Angela herself.

Here's what to expect:



Decorate your space:

Start by setting up Angela's balcony with personalized decorations. Choose from various tables and flooring options, like disco lights or sandy beaches, and select the perfect backdrop to create an unforgettable ambiance.

Create the ultimate cake: Players can design their own cakes in different shapes, paint them in vibrant colors, and decorate them with candles, lollipops, and more. And the cake can be rotated so that every angle can be adorned, making it a true centerpiece of the celebration.

Dress up for the occasion: Once the decor and cake are ready, it's time to dress up Tom and Angela. From chic outfits to whimsical style choices, there are plenty of options for self-expression.

Kick off the celebration:

With everything set, the party comes alive. Players can engage in joyful activities like marveling at the fireworks, breaking a piñata, or even catching fireflies for a cozy nighttime vibe. And, of course, no party is complete without music and dancing-players can choose from a selection of dazzling disco balls and watch Tom and Angela hit the dance floor. A special gift:

As a thank you for players' creativity and hard work, they'll unlock an exclusive birthday outfit for Angela; a fashionable keepsake to commemorate her 10 years of adventures.

This celebration is not just about the game; it's a tribute to the memories, friendships, and joy that My Talking Angela has brought to millions of players worldwide. Join Angela and Tom in My Talking Angela 2 today

and be part of this extraordinary 10th anniversary party. Let the festivities begin-Angela is waiting, and it's more fun than ever with friends by her side!

ABOUT MY TALKING ANGELA 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Angela 2 blurs the lines between virtual pet games and simple life simulations. As players take care of Talking Angela, they join her on exciting adventures in the big city. The game offers a multitude of customization options, and activities ranging from travel, to music, to martial arts. With a wide range of features, My Talking Angela 2 provides endless entertainment for players of all ages. If you're ready to join Angela on her adventures, find more information HERE.

Contact: +(386) 0590 74022, [email protected]



Photo -

SOURCE Outfit7

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED