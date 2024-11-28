Swat: Two Killed In 'Honor' Incident, Two Miners Die In Separate Mishap

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) SWAT- In a harrowing incident, a woman and a young man were allegedly killed in the name of honor in the Matta Tehsil area of Gujar Banr.



According to sources, the suspect found the married woman and the young man in a compromising position, which enraged him, prompting him to open fire and kill both on the spot.

Upon receiving information, and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and transported the bodies to Matta Hospital.

Also Read: Women's Empowerment Initiative in KP Brings Hope to Flood-Affected Districts

Authorities have registered a case and arrested one suspect, currently under investigation. Police suspect that other relatives of the accused may also be involved in the crime.

In a separate incident in Swat, two miners lost their lives when a rope snapped at an emerald mine. Rescue teams retrieved the bodies and transported them to the hospital for post-mortem examination. The deceased have been identified as Hussain Zada and Khairwal Afsar.

Observers have criticized the government's negligence, mine owners, and relevant authorities for their lack of safety measures, emphasizing that such tragedies have become all too common due to inadequate mining protections.