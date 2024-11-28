Sybiha On Russia's Massive Shelling: We Must Force Putin Into Peace Through Strength
Date
11/28/2024 5:12:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russia's massive strike of Ukraine Thursday morning, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said it is necessary to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin into peace through strength.
Sybiha made the statement on social media , Ukrinform reports.
According to the Foreign Minister, another Russian missile and drone attack targeting ivilians and the energy grid caused power outages across Ukraine.
"Putin does not want peace. We must force him into peace through strength. Strength of our air shield, long-range capabilities, and sanctions on his war machine," the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry emphasized.
Read also:
UK at UN: Ukraine no testing ground for new Russian weapons
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure Thursday morning after Ukrainian cities were attacked by enemy drones throughout the night. In several regions, energy infrastructure facilities were hit.
MENAFN28112024000193011044ID1108935573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.