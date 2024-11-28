Sybiha On Russia's Massive Shelling: We Must Force Putin Into Peace Through Strength

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After Russia's massive strike of Ukraine Thursday morning, Foreign Andrii Sybiha said it is necessary to force Russian dictator Vladimir into peace through strength.

Sybiha made the statement on social , Ukrinform reports.

According to the Foreign Minister, another Russian missile and drone attack targeting ivilians and the grid caused power outages across Ukraine.

"Putin does not want peace. We must force him into peace through strength. Strength of our air shield, long-range capabilities, and sanctions on his war machine," the head of the Ukrainian foreign ministry emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure Thursday morning after Ukrainian cities were attacked by enemy drones throughout the night. In several regions, energy infrastructure facilities were hit.