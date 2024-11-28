Azerbaijan's 2024 Prospects Shine With EBRD's Positive Outlook

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As we get closer to end of the year 2024, a number of data,
forecasts are emerging that indicate the trajectory on which the
country's Economy will or may develop. Most certainly after a
two-week long COP29 marathon, everyone is undoubtedly curious about
how the country's budget for next year will be formed. Just a day
after Azerbaijan's parliament defined how the budget will be spend
on the upcoming year, the European bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) has offered a cautiously optimistic forecast for
Azerbaijan's economic future.
Main highlight in report states the slowing
inflation and steady GDP growth, underpinned by a strong recovery
in the oil and gas sector.
According to the EBRD, Azerbaijan's average annual inflation is
set to drop significantly to 3.5% by then end of 2024, a sharp
decline from the 8.8% recorded in 2023. This aligns with broader
trends of stabilization in domestic pricing and increased
confidence in fiscal policy. The bank also anticipates a current
account surplus of 8.5% of GDP in 2024, slightly lower than the
9.9% recorded in 2023, reflecting sustained robust export
earnings.
The EBRD's report attributes Azerbaijan's accelerating GDP
growth in 2024 to recovering energy exports, bolstered by strong
gas demand and targeted government investments. It forecasts real
GDP growth at 3.8% in 2024 and 2.7% in 2025, with the caveat that
these projections are sensitive to oil and gas price fluctuations
and regional geopolitical dynamics.
"Inflation remains within the central bank's target range," the
report highlights, suggesting a strengthened monetary framework.
Additionally, the report notes that ongoing energy projects and
public spending initiatives are likely to sustain momentum in
economic activity over the medium term.
While the EBRD maintains a cautious stance, Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Economy projects slightly higher figures, forecasting
GDP growth of 4.2% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2025. The Ministry also
expects average inflation to moderate further, estimating it at
2.7% in 2024 and 4.6% in 2025, underscoring the government's
confidence in its economic management policies.
Despite positive trends, challenges remain. The heavy reliance
on hydrocarbon exports makes Azerbaijan's economy vulnerable to
global energy price volatility. However, the government has
signaled efforts to diversify the economy, investing in non-oil
sectors and renewable energy initiatives.
In 2023, Azerbaijan's GDP grew by just 1.1%, impacted by global
economic uncertainties and inflationary pressures. However, with
inflation now stabilizing and the energy sector rebounding, the
outlook for 2024 appears more promising.
The numbers might seem low, in terms of the percentages, however
for a middle-income country those are quite huge and impressive. In
fact, in times of energy price volatility - certainly in gas and
oil sector, positive outlook proves the point once again. The
EBRD's forecasts, coupled with the Ministry of Economy's higher
growth projections, highlight an improving economic trajectory for
Azerbaijan. As inflation cools and energy exports remain robust,
Azerbaijan is poised to navigate global economic challenges and
sustain growth, albeit with careful attention to geopolitical and
market risks.
For further information it is important to add, The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development is one of the oldest and
most active foreign financiers of Azerbaijan. Since the beginning
of the full partnership between Azerbaijan and the Bank in 1992,
more than 3.711 billion euros have been allocated to our republic
to implement 191 projects. Notably, the EBRD intends to provide
Azerbaijan with $750 million of loans from 2023 to 2025, with a
substantial part of the loans going to "green" industries,
according to the new EU policies.
Overall, the EBRD believes that Azerbaijan has significant
potential to become a leader in the transition to low-carbon energy
and green industry, as the government recognises the potential of
renewable energy and the importance of building appropriate
sustainable infrastructure in line with the country's commitments
under the Paris Climate Agreement.
