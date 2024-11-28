(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Grupo Globo, Brazil's largest company, showcased notable growth in the third quarter of 2024, reinforcing its position as a key player in the competitive media landscape.



The company reported net revenue of R$4.42 billion ($762 million), reflecting a 10% increase from the R$4.03 billion ($695 million) achieved in the same quarter of 2023. This performance highlights Globo's resilience and adaptability amidst shifting consumer behaviors and the evolving demands of the digital era.



The increase in revenue was largely driven by robust advertising revenues, bolstered by Globo's extensive coverage of high-profile events. These included the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Rock in Rio music festival, and the Copa América football tournament.



These events not only drew large viewership but also attracted significant sponsorships, particularly for Globo's open TV channels, further enhancing the company's advertising portfolio.







Globo's streaming services demonstrated r emarkable growth, underlining the company's successful transition toward digital media. The subscriber base for Globoplay expanded by 38% compared to the previous year, while Premiere Play experienced a 45% increase in subscribers.



These figures reflect the rising popularity of Globo's digital platforms and their growing foothold in the Brazilian market, where competition from global streaming giants remains intense.

High-Profile Events Drive Revenue, But Costs Cut Globo's Quarterly Profitability

However, the company's achievements came with increased operational expenses, primarily due to its coverage of the Paris Olympic Games. Operating costs rose by 17%, increasing expenses compared to the same quarter last year, significantly affecting profitability.



The company's quarterly EBITDA dropped by 57% compared to the same period last year, despite cumulative year-to-date EBITDA remaining 50% higher than R$4.2 billion ($724 million) in 2023 levels. This contrast highlights Globo's strategic challenge of balancing substantial content investments with the need for profitability.







Grupo Globo's strong quarterly performance underscores the effectiveness of its ecosystem strategy, combining high-quality content production, strategic distribution, and disciplined cost management.



The company continues to leverage its diverse platform offerings, integrating traditional TV with digital channels to sustain advertising revenues and grow its subscriber base. This synergy has allowed Globo to maintain its dominance in a rapidly changing media environment while adapting to new consumer preferences.



Globo's ability to increase digital engagement while retaining traditional TV advertising revenues positions it uniquely among competitors. The growth of its streaming platforms signals its capacity to compete with international players and capitalize on the shift toward digital consumption.



At the same time, the rising costs associated with major event coverage emphasize the financial tightrope media companies must navigate to remain competitive and profitable.

