Fleury Expands Medical Diagnostics Empire With R$130 Million Acquisition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fleury Group strengthens its position through a calculated R$130 million ($22.4 million) of Confiance Medical Diagnostics. The deal adds 25 diagnostic centers in São Paulo's prosperous interior region to Fleury's portfolio.



The acquisition targets a lucrative healthcare market where 47% of the 3.1 million residents hold private insurance. This rate surpasses both the national average of 25% and São Paulo state's 42%, highlighting the region's economic strength.



Fleury secured the deal at 5.5 times EBITDA, factoring in cost synergies through centralized test processing at their São Paulo technical center.



The company maintains its debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.2x, demonstrating sound financial management. The purchased network processes 5.8 million tests annually across seven cities, including Campinas and surrounding municipalities.



Confiance's annual revenue reaches R$103 million ($17.8 million), serving middle to high-income patients through both physical locations and home services.







Home testing services show particular promise, already generating 7.8% of Fleury 's gross revenue across their operations. This segment equals the output of 60 physical locations, reflecting changing consumer preferences in healthcare delivery.

Fleury's Strategic Growth

Fleury's expansion strategy focuses on maintaining dividend payments while avoiding excessive debt exposure. The company allocates 6% of revenue to capital expenditures, primarily targeting technology upgrades and infrastructure maintenance.



This marks Fleury's nineteenth acquisition since 2017, with total investments reaching R$2 billion ($344.8 million). The company's broader healthcare portfolio includes specialized medical clinics offering orthopedics, ophthalmology, and oncology services.



The Campinas region represents a strategic growth opportunity as one of Brazil 's most dynamic economic hubs. Fleury plans to retain the Confiance brand while exploring organic growth opportunities in other interior cities.



Fleury's financial performance remains solid, with R$5.8 billion ($1 billion) revenue and R$532 million ($91.7 million) net profit in the first nine months. Their specialized medical services division contributed R$600 million ($103.4 million) during this period.



The deal strengthens Fleury's competitive position in a region known for its robust healthcare demand and economic vitality. This strategic move aligns with their goal of expanding quality diagnostic services while maintaining operational efficiency.

