AISF MLA In Bengal Assembly Condemns Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) Naushad Siddique, the sole All India Secular Front (AISF) representative in the West Bengal Assembly, on Thursday, condemned the attack on the minority Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh and the arrest of International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, popularly known as Chinmoy Prabhu.

“Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is not desirable at all. This is an international issue. However, such developments there are not acceptable. I pray that peace is restored in Bangladesh. We are receiving information about the and atrocities against minorities there. This should be stopped immediately,” Siddique said while speaking to the media persons on the sidelines of the winter session of the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the House the Chief Minister also expressed concern over the developments in Bangladesh and said that her party and her government will totally support the Union government's stand on this issue.

She also said that she is always against attacks on minorities be it in India or elsewhere.

On Wednesday, Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee also took the same stand of supporting the steps taken by the Centre on the Bangladesh issue.

The Bangladesh situation and the arrest of the ISKCON monk have been rocking the Assembly since the beginning of the ongoing winter session, which is scheduled to continue till December 10.

On Tuesday, the BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a protest within the Assembly premises condemning the twin issues of the arrest of ISKCON monk and the attack on the minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Adhikari also raised the demand for immediate closure of cross-border trade between India and Bangladesh and denial of all kinds of visas, including medical visas to Bangladeshi citizens.