Flsmidth To Deliver Two Of The World’S Largest Hpgrs For A New Iron Ore Concentrator In India

Reinforcing its global leadership for High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR), FLSmidth has received another order for the delivery of this core grinding technology, which is known to be among the most environmentally friendly comminution technologies available.

This new order in India includes the delivery of two of the world's largest HPGRs (3.0m diameter x 2.0m width). The order includes installation, commissioning and start-up support and a service agreement. The equipment is expected to be installed and commissioned during 2026.

Earlier this year, FLSmidth received orders for seven HPGRs as well as a strategic cooperation agreement with the commitment for six HPGRs. With this new order in India, FLSmidth has received a total of 15 HPGR orders or commitments in 2024. This is a clear testament to the strength of FLSmidth's market leading HPGR technology and our best-in-class life cycle services.

“This new order further expands our market leading position for HPGR technologies. I am obviously very pleased about this. To us it is a clear vote of confidence from customers – both towards the value proposition of our HPGR technology as well as to FLSmidth as being a trusted partner for delivering the most efficient and environmentally friendly comminution circuits”, comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.

About HPGR:



HPGRs are among the most energy-efficient comminution technologies, as they lower power consumption, while providing a more stable grinding operation and eliminating the need for grinding media.

FLSmidth is the global market leader for HPGRs by all relevant metrices including total numbers of installations, tonnes of ore processed, technology advances and time in the market with +20 years of extensive operating experience in hard rock.

On top of its market leading position, FLSmidth has further developed the grinding technology and introduced the HPGR Pro, a next-generation technology with game-changing features offering up to 20% more throughput capacity, up to 15% energy savings and up to 30% extended roll life. FLSmidth has numerous service centres strategically placed around the world, which are fully equipped to address the many challenges of supplying and supporting HPGRs. This setup secures close customer proximity and offers global customers an agile and efficient HPGR service setup.





About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. .

