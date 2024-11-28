13 BROOKFIELD PROPERTIES ASSETS RECOGNIZED WITH FIVE STAR RATING AND THE PRESTIGIOUS SWORD OF HONOUR BY BRITISH SAFETY COUNCIL TWICE IN A ROW

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 27, 2024: Brookfield Properties, a leading global developer and operator of high-quality real estate assets, announced that 13 of its assets in six cities across India, have achieved a five star rating in the British Safety Council's occupational health and safety audit and have also been honoured with the prestigious Sword of Honour for the second consecutive year in 2024. This recognition highlights the company's dedication to creating safe and sustainable environments for its workforce.



Committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety across global operations, and focused on preventing serious incidents, Brookfield Properties in India invests over 100,000 hours annually in safety training, fostering a robust Safety, Health, and Environment (SH&E) culture. The organization also implements industry-leading SH&E programs to ensure the safety of all stakeholders while integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its business practices.



Mr. Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO at Brookfield Properties in India mentioned, “Achieving a five-star rating and Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council for 13 assets for two consecutive years is an affirmation of our commitment to safety and well-being. This recognition drives us to elevate our standards continually and reinforces our commitment to creating environments where people can succeed.”



Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of British Safety Council, added: “I would like to congratulate Brookfield Properties and its staff on this award, in tribute to their commitment to keeping their workplace safe and healthy and/or contributing to safeguarding the environment”



The British Safety Council's Occupational Health and Safety audit serves as a recognized global benchmark for organizations to evaluate their health and safety management systems. By driving ongoing improvements through contemporary best practices, this audit ensures a comprehensive assessment that supports organizations in their pursuit of excellence in health and safety management.



The following assets received five-star ratings and Sword of Honor from the British Safety Council:



 Equinox Business Park, Mumbai

 Ecoworld, Bengaluru

 Ecospace, Bengaluru

 Centennial, Bengaluru

 NXT, Bengaluru

 Azure, Bengaluru

 Galleria Mall, Bengaluru

 Millenia Business Park, Chennai

 K1 (Candor Kolkata One High-Tech Structures Private limited) Kolkata

 G1 (Candor Gurgaon One Realty Private Limited), Gurgaon

 N1 (Shantiniketan Properties Private Limited) Noida

 G2 (Candor Kolkata One Hi-tech Structures Private Limited) Gurgaon

 N2 (Seaview Developers Private Limited) Noida





MENAFN28112024005232011781ID1108935411