Chinese Wok Celebrates Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Flat ₹149 on the Entire Menu

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27th November, 2024: Chinese Wok, one of India’s leading QSR chains specializing in Chinese cuisine is gearing up to make Black Friday and Cyber Monday celebrations extra special with an unbeatable offer! From 29th November to 2nd December, customers can enjoy their favourite Desi Chinese dishes at a flat ₹149, an irresistible treat for food lovers across the country.



This exclusive offer is valid for dine-in and takeaway orders, giving patrons the perfect reason to visit their nearest Chinese Wok outlet and indulge in bold, mouth-watering flavours.



Whether you’re in the mood for Desi Chinese manchurian bowls, steamed schezwan momos, tangy hunan gravy, kung pao paneer or chicken chilli garlic noodles, Chinese Wok’s menu offers something to satisfy every craving at an unbeatable price.



“Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with unbeatable deals, and we’re thrilled to bring that same excitement to our customers. This limited-time offer is our way of saying thank you, while inviting everyone to enjoy the best of Desi Chinese flavours at an incredible price. It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with both new and loyal customers, making their dining experience even more special.” said Aayush Agrawal, Founder of Lenexis Foodworks.



Don’t miss this chance to make your weekend more flavourful, visit your nearest Chinese Wok outlet and savour the magic of Desi Chinese at just ₹149!







