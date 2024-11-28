Almana Hospitals Receives the Award for Best Medical Waste Management in the Kingdom

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) 27 November 2024, Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia – The Almana Group of Hospitals, one of the oldest and largest medical companies in the Kingdom, has been honored with the prestigious award for implementing and upholding the most advanced best practice in medical waste management in Saudi Arabia. This recognition was presented at the third edition of the Saudi Arabia Cleaning, Waste Management & FM (SACWFM) Awards, held during an official ceremony in Riyadh.



The Awards recognize the exceptional achievements and innovations of organizations committed to excellence in hygiene, waste management, and facilities management across Saudi Arabia. As part of Almana Hospitals’ commitment to implementing the highest safety standards to protect the health of patients, staff, and visitors, a robust and comprehensive system for managing medical waste has been developed. This includes stringent practices for segregation, transportation, and handling, ensuring that hazardous materials—such as sharps, pharmaceutical waste, and chemical waste—are managed in full compliance with SFDA and global regulations.

“At Almana Hospitals, we are deeply committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and care, ensuring a safe environment for every patient at all times." said Dr. Kumar Angamuthu, Head of Infection Prevention and Control, Microbiology. "Proper biomedical waste management plays a crucial role in protecting patients by preventing the spread of infectious diseases and minimizing contamination risks. This award recognizes our dedication to protecting the health of our community through rigorous safety practices and best-in-class waste management."

Mana Almana, CEO of Almana Group of Hospitals, said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognized with this prestigious award, which reflects Almana Hospitals’ absolute commitment to efficient and diligent medical waste management practices. Looking ahead, we are dedicated to integrating innovative and sustainable methods in this area, further enhancing our role as leaders in the healthcare space in Saudi Arabia.”





