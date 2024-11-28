Climate Change Forum, 5-6 December 2024, Intercontinental Le Grand Hotel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARIS, FRANCE, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The much-anticipated XI edition of the CC Forum ((Investment in Sustainable Development)) will be held on 5–6 December 2024 at the iconic InterContinental Le Grand Hotel in Paris.

As one of the most prominent global platforms addressing sustainability and investment, CC Forum continues to provide a stage for world-renowned leaders to tackle pressing global challenges and explore actionable solutions.

This year's forum builds on the success of its previous editions, hosted in some of the world's most prestigious venues.

Past forums include London (October 2022), the Kingdom of Bahrain (March 2022) under the High Patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Côte d'Azur (July 2021), Dubai (April 2021 and December 2023), Monte Carlo (September 2020) under the High Patronage and in the presence of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, and London (October 2019), which received a royal greeting by HM Queen Elizabeth II.

A Global Forum with Impact

Often referred to by the media as the“Green Davos,” CC Forum convenes a distinguished audience of global investment funds, family offices, venture capital firms, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWs), senior government officials, members of royal families, and innovative startups. Together, they collaborate on strategies to address today's critical crises, including climate change , energy transitions, and social inclusion.

The forum's comprehensive agenda spans a wide range of topics, including:

. Climate Change and Clean Energy

. Government Strategies for Sustainable Development

. Impact Investment and Preservation of the Oceans

. Emerging Technologies and Fintech

. Healthcare and Education

. Women Empowerment and Social Inclusion

Renowned Participants and High-Level Networking

CC Forum has earned a reputation for attracting influential participants from across industries and regions.

Past attendees include HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon, conservationist Dame Jane Goodall, President of Palau H.E. Surangel Whipps Jr., supermodel and philanthropist Naomi Campbell, environmentalist Stanley Johnson, opera legend Placido Domingo, economist Nouriel Roubini, venture capitalist Tim Draper, HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco, HSH Prince Michael of Liechtenstein, sustainability pioneer Gunter Pauli, and artists like Michael Flatley and Julian Lennon.

A Parisian Experience Like No Other

The Paris iteration promises an exceptional program that goes beyond discussions and panels. Attendees will enjoy a rich blend of networking opportunities, cultural experiences, and CC Forum's hallmark VVIP Investors' Gala Dinner & Awards Giving Ceremony. The gala will bring together UHNWs, members of royal families, and international celebrities to celebrate impactful initiatives and honor contributions to sustainable development.

“As the world faces unprecedented challenges, CC Forum serves as a vital platform for connecting visionary leaders, investors, and changemakers to create solutions for a sustainable future. Paris, with its historical significance and global influence, is the perfect setting for this pivotal edition. We aim to spark meaningful dialogue and foster tangible collaborations that will positively impact generations to come. Together, we can turn sustainability from a concept into reality,” said Max Studennikoff, the Founder of CC Forum.

About CC Forum

CC Forum is a globally recognized platform committed to fostering investment in sustainable development. Known for its high-profile speakers and elite networking opportunities, the forum brings together a unique blend of decision-makers, innovators, and influencers to shape the future of our planet.

Max Studennikoff

CC Forum

