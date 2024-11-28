Tamil Nadu Opposes PM Vishwakarma Scheme, Proposes Inclusive Alternative

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Nov 28 (KNN) Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin has formally communicated his state's reservations about the Prime Minister Vishwakarma scheme, writing to Union Minister Jitan Manjhi to express concerns about the initiative's current implementation.

In a detailed letter to the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Stalin outlined the state government's decision to not proceed with the scheme in its present form, citing significant apprehensions about potential caste-based discriminatory elements.

The Chief Minister revealed that Tamil Nadu has established a dedicated committee to thoroughly examine the scheme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2023.

The committee's recommendations include removing mandatory requirements that link beneficiaries to traditional family occupations and adjusting the age criterion to ensure only those making informed career choices can access the scheme's benefits.

Stalin emphasised that the state government is committed to developing an alternative, more inclusive approach that provides comprehensive support to artisans.

The proposed state-level scheme aims to offer financial assistance, training, and developmental support without any caste-based restrictions, fundamentally diverging from the current national scheme's framework.

The original PM Vishwakarma Scheme was designed to provide artisans with multiple benefits, including recognition through certificates and ID cards, skill verification and training, entrepreneurial knowledge, toolkit incentives up to Rs 15,000, credit support of Rs 3,00,000, and incentives for digital transactions.

However, Tamil Nadu's government has determined that these provisions require substantial modification to align with principles of social justice.

Notably, the state has proposed specific administrative changes, such as transferring the verification of beneficiaries in rural areas from Gram Panchayat heads to Village Administrative Officers from the Revenue Department.

This adjustment represents one of several strategic modifications intended to enhance the scheme's implementation and fairness.

By taking this stance, Tamil Nadu has signalled its commitment to creating a more equitable framework for supporting artisans, prioritising individual potential and socio-economic development over traditional occupational constraints.

