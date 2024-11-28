Social Solidarity Ministry, NACDW Partner To Provide Microloans, Economic Empowerment Services

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian of Social Solidarity and the National Alliance for Civil Development Work (NACDW) have joined forces to provide microloans and economic empowerment services to women and youth in six governorates participating in the government's“Decent Life” initiative.

The initiative will focus on individuals aged 21 to 55 in Aswan, Asyut, Beni Suef, Giza, Alexandria, and Dakahleya. A cooperation protocol formalizing the partnership was signed by Maya Morsy, of Social Solidarity, and Khaled Abdel Aziz, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Alliance for Civil Development, at the Ministry of Social Solidarity headquarters in the New Administrative Capital.

This collaboration includes a broad range of support services aimed at fostering economic independence, such as training in project management and e-marketing, vocational training, microfinance, awareness campaigns, veterinary care for livestock projects, insurance for livestock and productive units, and enhanced marketing opportunities for participating organizations. The program is designed to provide high-quality, targeted assistance to those in need.







The protocol signing was attended by Nabila Makram, Head of the Technical Secretariat of the National Alliance for Civil Development, members of the Alliance's Board of Trustees, and Ministry of Social Solidarity officials.

The partnership aims to create an integrated system for empowering low-income individuals and families by integrating them into productive economic activities, improving socio-economic conditions, particularly for female heads of households, and supporting people with disabilities through skill-based projects. The initiative also targets beneficiaries of the“Takaful wa Karama” social welfare programme, as well as individuals who applied but were deemed ineligible, whose data is held by the ministry.

Morsy emphasized the goal of economic empowerment for women and youth in the“Decent Life” villages, stating that the initiative will help participants escape poverty and achieve the broader goals of the“Takaful wa Karama” programme, fostering economic independence and development. She also highlighted the importance of work as a means of breaking the cycle of poverty and stressed the ministry's commitment to coordinating with various ministries, organizations, and the private sector to reach marginalized and vulnerable groups through integrated services.

Abdel Aziz noted that the protocol reflects the Alliance's dedication to supporting Egypt's sustainable development and social justice goals.“We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Social Solidarity on this vital project, empowering women and youth in 'Decent Life' villages through sustainable job opportunities and improved living standards,” he said.

Makram also underlined the significance of the project in empowering women and youth in rural areas, enhancing their participation in development, and fostering a more equitable society.



