Ministry Of Communications And Information Technology Announces Winners Of Qatar Digital Business Award 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) of Communications and Information (MCIT) has announced the winners of Qatar Digital Business Award 2024 during a ceremony held today in the attendance of HE of Communications and Information Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai.

This edition of the award celebrated digital creativity and innovation while supporting the enhancement of companies' technological capabilities and service quality standards to compete regionally and internationally, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, HE the Minister emphasized the vital role of modern digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and 5G networks in strengthening the national economy. His Excellency highlighted the importance of promoting a diverse and competitive digital economy driven by innovation and entrepreneurship.

"As Qatar progresses toward a diversified economy, we recognize SMEs and entrepreneurs as key drivers of digital innovation. A thriving digital economy relies on a skilled workforce capable of addressing challenges. Over the past decade, Qatar has doubled the number of digital specialists to reach around 21,000, demonstrating our commitment to developing digital skills and supporting this transformation," His Excellency added.

His Excellency also emphasized that this years edition of Qatar Digital Business Award reflects the Ministrys commitment to recognizing creative individuals, institutions, and companies for their significant contributions to service delivery, digital adoption, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

This year, the award expanded to feature 14 categories, encompassing various aspects of the digital sector. Four new categories were introduced to address the evolving needs of the market and promote greater diversity within the award. The list of winning companies included ADGS Computer Systems for Research and Development Excellence, SkipCash for Best Smart Solution, Mannai for Best Smart Solution, Sponix Tech LLC for Best AI Solution, Wellkins Medical Center for Best Digital Transformation, Wqtah QSTP for Best Company in Digital Commerce, Qatar Chemical Company LTD for Best Digital Transformation, Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri for Entrepreneur of the Year, Cytomate for Best Cybersecurity Solution, Malomatia for Best Cybersecurity Solution, Meeza QSTP LLC for Best ICT Services Provider, Hamad International Airport (DOH) for Best AI Solution, Qatar National Bank (QNB) for Best Digital Experience, M Care Technology for Startup of the Year, Adeer Solution LLC for Best Mobile App, Techno Q for Best Systems Integrators.

Commenting on the significance of the award, Assistant Undersecretary of Digital Industry Affairs at MCIT Reem Al Mansoori said that: "This years edition of Qatar Digital Business Award stood out for the strong competition across various categories, reflecting the remarkable growth of creativity in the digital sector. It also highlights the significant progress in digital technology adoption across both the public and private sectors. We look forward to even greater creativity and innovation next year, reaffirming our commitment to supporting the diversity and growth of the digital economy and strengthening Qatars leadership in digital fields."

She also extended her gratitude to the award partners, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), Qatar Development Bank (QDB), Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), and Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ). Al Mansoori also acknowledged the distinguished sponsors, Cisco Networking Academy, Qatar National Broadband Network, PwC, and Al Sharq newspaper for their contributions to the award's success and their dedication to advancing digital innovation and technological development in Qatar.

This year, the award received 303 applications from 132 companies and organizations across diverse sectors. The winners were selected based on competitive criteria following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent jury of 23 digital experts.

Qatar Digital Business Award is an annual national platform designed to accelerate digital transformation in Qatar, encourage the adoption of digital technologies, and foster the exchange of expertise among stakeholders. It also plays a vital role in building a knowledge-based economy, aligning with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

MENAFN28112024000067011011ID1108935274