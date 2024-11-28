South Africa's Snyman Takes Lead On Opening Day Of International Series Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: South Africa's Ian Snyman fired a confident seven-under-par 65 to take a one-shot lead on the opening day of the International Series Qatar at Doha Club yesterday.

Snyman's round featured an eagle, seven birdies and a double bogey putting him ahead of a trio comprising compatriot Louis Oosthuizen, Spain's David Puig and Zach Bauchou of the United States, who each carded a 66.

Spain's David Puig ended the day joint second.

The Spanish duo of Luis Masaveu and Eugenio Chacarra along with Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana and Japan's Tomoyo Ikemura are close behind with rounds of 67.



The $2.5m International Series Qatar, the penultimate event for both the International Series and the Asian Tour, holds significant importance ahead of next week's finale – the PIF Saudi International.



Chasing his first title on the circuit, Snyman got off to a stellar start and was well-positioned at eight under before a double bogey on the par-three 17th.



“I was over the ball, and they [the officials] were trying to calm some people down behind the tee box. Instead of restarting my routine, I walked straight into my shot. I think I was misaligned and pushed it way right of the green,” he explained.



Yesterday, America's John Catlin posted a 70 while compatriot Patrick Reed returned with a 71 in his first outing at the Doha Golf Club.



Catlin, who leads the Asian Tour Order of Merit and the International Series Rankings, aims to secure the Merit title in Doha.

Reed is looking to extend his winning streak following his triumph in Hong Kong last week.

Canada's Richard T. Lee, second in the Merit rankings, carded a 69, while third-ranked Ben Campbell of New Zealand opened with a 70.

Representing Qatar, Daniil Sokolov, aged 13, carded two-over 74 while Saleh Al Kaabi signed four-over 76.

Qatar's Saled Al Kaabi plays a shot during the first round.

“The course is playing tough but it was amazing seeing my name up there with some of the best players in the world, major champions, LIV Golf League players. I know I have prepared well for it. I know I have done all the preparation, so all I can do now is just play my game and see how it goes up against the best,” said Sokolov.

AlKaabi added:“It is a great experience for us to play against these big names. Every time I play one of these type of tournaments, you can see the levels getting better at each event.”

Morocco's amateur star Adam Bresnu, who recently won the Pan Arab title in the UAE, impressed with a two-under 70 boosting his chances to make a cut.

“It is an honour for me to present my country and to present Arabs. My goal is just to show that as Arabs, we are here, we can compete against the best in the world, and we can do it,” he said.