African executives urge for innovative health financing models to tackle growing disease burden

(MENAFN) At a virtual forum on Wednesday, African executives emphasized the need for innovative financing models to address the growing burden in Sub-Saharan Africa. The event, organized by Africa Health Business, a Pan-African healthcare consultancy, and Novartis, a Swiss multinational company, focused on the theme "Health as an investment: Sustainable resourcing for comprehensive, outcome-based delivery of quality healthcare services."



The forum brought together senior policymakers, industry executives, investors, researchers, and campaigners who agreed that bridging the financing gap is crucial to improving health outcomes across the continent. Participants stressed that effective financing could have far-reaching impacts on public health, economic growth, and social cohesion.



Amit Thakker, executive chairman of Africa Health Business, highlighted the significant potential of investing in health. He pointed out that each US dollar spent on healthcare could generate an additional 35 dollars for African economies, expanding access to essential services such as childhood immunization, safe motherhood, and early diagnosis of chronic diseases.



Thakker stressed that health investments would not only improve life expectancy but also boost productivity and contribute to economic growth. By investing in healthcare, African nations could increase workforce productivity, which would, in turn, lead to expanded gross domestic product and better overall development.

