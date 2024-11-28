Barcelona’s right winger Lamine Yamal secures 2024 Golden Boy Award

(MENAFN) Barcelona’s 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal has won the prestigious 2024 Golden Boy award, as announced by Tuttosport on Wednesday. The award, which recognizes the top European talent under the age of 21, has a long history of honoring emerging stars. Yamal's performances, especially his critical role in Spain's Euro 2024 victory, made him the favorite to claim the prize, further cemented by his earlier Kopa Trophy win.



The Golden Boy award, established in 2003, has seen many illustrious names on its winners' list, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Mario Balotelli. Yamal's achievement makes him the third Barcelona player in four years to win the award, following Pedri in 2021 and Gavi in 2022.



In addition to Yamal, several other rising stars were nominated for the award, including Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, and Juventus duo Samuel Mbangula and Kenan Yildiz. However, Yamal’s consistency and high-level performances throughout the year set him apart.



This win adds to the growing recognition of Barcelona’s youth development, showcasing the club’s ability to nurture world-class talent. As Yamal’s career continues to rise, he is expected to be a key figure in both Barcelona and Spain’s future successes.

