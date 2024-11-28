Workingmouse Promotes Dean Simonds To Lead Defence Platform Engineering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dean Simonds Shows the Engineering Toolset

Experienced model-based platform designer to oversee Defence's continuous modernisation of procurement systems through innovative SME solutions.

- Dean SimondsBRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WorkingMouse , a Queensland-based SME known for modernising systems, has announced the of Dean Simonds to lead the ongoing modernisation and development of Defence's My Procurement System and Commercial Tracker .Dean, an experienced product designer, played a pivotal role in executing a seamless platform engineering model during the Commercial Tracker's modernisation. His work has empowered Defence stakeholders to take greater control of the system, enabling real-time configuration and dynamic adjustments that have significantly improved operational momentum.Dean's promotion follows the success of WorkingMouse's modernisation of the Commercial Tracker, which empowered Defence with real-time transparency and control over procurement. These efforts earned CASG (Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group) an internal innovation award for transforming procurement workflows and improving taxpayer accountability.Underpinning these achievements is WorkingMouse's proprietary platform engineering toolkit, Codebots, and their unique Jidoka process-automation with a human touch. By leveraging local, sovereign skills and cutting-edge technology, WorkingMouse has positioned itself as a key partner in Defence's digital transformation.Described by a former First Assistant Secretary (FAS) as“the smartest thing I have ever seen in government procurement,” the platform's success has been attributed to its ability to reduce duplication, improve strategic and operational management, and free up teams to focus on value-added activities.Dean's promotion marks a new phase of growth for WorkingMouse, with the company hiring additional team members, including two Technical Business Analysts, to support Defence and other key clients. This investment in local talent underscores the significant economic value that Defence's collaboration with innovative SMEs brings to Queensland and Australia.WorkingMouse is a Queensland-based small-to-medium enterprise specialising in modernising legacy systems and delivering innovative software solutions for government and enterprise clients. Guided by the principle of Jidoka-automation with a human touch-their mission is to simplify complex software development, making it more efficient, less risky, and enjoyable. Empowered by their proprietary platform, Codebots, and ISO-certified processes, WorkingMouse supports clients through every stage of digital transformation.Recent accomplishments include modernising systems for the Department of Defence, Queensland Health, and Transport and Main Roads, showcasing their ability to tackle complex, large-scale projects with measurable impact.

