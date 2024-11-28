Lebanese army braces to deploy to southern regions following ceasefire

(MENAFN) The Lebanese announced its readiness to deploy to the southern regions of the country following the implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah on Wednesday. The army confirmed that, based on a request from the Lebanese government, it would coordinate with the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to carry out the deployment. This move aligns with UN Resolution 1701, which aims to secure a halt to hostilities and establish a weapons-free zone in southern Lebanon, specifically between the Blue Line and the Litani River.



UN Resolution 1701, adopted on August 11, 2006, calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel. It also mandates the creation of a demilitarized zone, with exceptions made for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL personnel. The Lebanese army urged local citizens in frontline villages and towns to refrain from returning until Israeli forces withdraw, as stipulated by the ceasefire agreement.



The ceasefire came into effect just hours after US President Joe Biden announced that an agreement to end the conflict had been reached. The truce is seen as a hopeful step toward halting Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns and cities, aiming to end the ongoing cross-border hostilities that have persisted for over a year. Since October of the previous year, over 3,760 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, with more than 1 million people displaced, according to Lebanese health authorities.

