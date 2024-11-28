(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russia offered Ukraine an immediate exchange of 630 prisoners of war (PoWs) and announced preparations for additional swaps. Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized Russia's readiness to engage in a constructive dialogue with Kyiv on the issue of PoWs, signaling its commitment to facilitating further exchanges. Since the war began on February 24, 2022, both nations have conducted several PoW exchanges, with the most recent one occurring in mid-October, when 95 PoWs from each side were swapped.



The proposal for this immediate exchange comes as Russia prepares for future prisoner swaps, demonstrating an ongoing effort to address the humanitarian aspect of the conflict. While the focus remains on military personnel, Russia's offer to exchange 630 PoWs marks a significant step in these diplomatic efforts. Zakharova's comments suggest that Russia is open to negotiating further exchanges to alleviate the plight of individuals caught in the conflict.



In a related development, the Russian Children's Ombudswoman's office announced that Qatar had played a key role in facilitating the return of two Russian children who were taken from a combat zone in Ukraine. The children were reunited with their families at the Qatari Embassy in Moscow, with the event attended by Qatari Ambassador Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani. The ambassador expressed Qatar's continued commitment to humanitarian efforts, particularly in ensuring the rights of children.



The Qatari government has been instructed to continue assisting in the reunification of children from both Russia and Ukraine with their families, underscoring Qatar’s ongoing humanitarian role in the region. This development adds to Qatar's broader diplomatic and humanitarian efforts to mediate in the conflict and support the welfare of civilians impacted by the war.

