Relations between Türkiye, UAE make notable strides in various sectors

(MENAFN) Relations between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have made significant strides in recent years, with advancements across a variety of sectors, according to the Turkish ambassador to the UAE, Tugay Tuncer. Speaking to Anadolu, Tuncer emphasized that the two nations’ relations have reached a strategic level, with progress spanning political, economic, military, defense, social, and cultural domains.



Tuncer highlighted the important role that mutual visits by leaders from both countries have played in solidifying these advancements, creating a strong foundation for deeper cooperation. Over the past three years, Türkiye and the UAE have signed more than 50 agreements, reinforcing their growing partnership.



A key milestone in this development was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Abu Dhabi last year, which elevated bilateral relations to the level of a strategic partnership. This visit marked a significant turning point in the relationship between the two countries, setting the stage for future collaborations.



In addition to strengthening political, military, and economic ties, Tuncer noted that the people-to-people connections between Türkiye and the UAE have also grown considerably, further cementing the bonds between the two nations.

