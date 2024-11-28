Dr. Alexander Lang: Committed To Expert, Compassionate Care In Psychiatry At Kaiser Permanente

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A prominent psychiatrist, Dr. Lang tends to patients at the Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center in California. With a robust educational background and a diverse range of interests in adult psychiatry, addiction, PTSD, and telepsychiatry, he is poised to make a significant impact on the mental landscape of the community.

Pertaining to his educational pursuits, he completed his undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a Bachelor of Science in Public Health. He went on to receive his Doctor of Medicine degree from Wright State University, where he developed a passion for psychiatry. He graduated from the residency program at the University of Arizona College of Medicine at Tucson in 2023 and is board-certified in Psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

"I chose to work at Kaiser Permanente because I believe this team provides the most expert and empathic care available to patients," said Dr. Lang.“My goal is to make sure that my patients know that I care because I believe this trust can facilitate the openness needed to create enduring change.”

In his role, he focuses on general outpatient psychiatry and aims to expand his contributions to include Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), addiction medicine, and resident education as he settles into the practice. His approach to psychiatry emphasizes the importance of patient-centered care. He acknowledges the trust and vulnerability inherent in treating mental health issues and strives to create an environment where patients feel valued and understood.

In addition to his professional pursuits, Dr. Lang enjoys hiking, cycling, and spending quality time with his family. He is passionate about prescribing hope and finding meaning in suffering, as well as advancing treatments in mental health care. His dedication to both his patients and his interests reflects a well-rounded approach to life and wellness.