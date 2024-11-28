Allison Schettini Evans, Ph.D: Leading Pediatric Neuropsychologist Dedicated To Supporting Young Minds

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Allison Schettini Evans, a highly respected Neuropsychologist and Licensed Psychologist in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is making significant strides in the field of pediatric neuropsychology through her work at Concord Comprehensive Neuropsychological Services (CCNS). With a focus on neuropsychological assessments for school-aged children, adolescents, and young adults, she is dedicated to helping her patients navigate the complexities of learning, developmental, behavioral, emotional, and medical disabilities.

Specializing in critical areas such as dyslexia and reading disorders, executive dysfunction, ADHD, and social communication challenges, she also provides ongoing consultation, management, and advocacy support for both patients and their families, ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive. Her expertise extends to supporting the development of Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and Section 504 plans, and she collaborates closely with special education lawyers, advocates, and schools to champion her students' needs.

Education-wise, Dr. Evans holds an undergraduate degree from Brown University and earned her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Michigan State University. She completed her pre-doctoral internship and a rigorous two-year post-doctoral fellowship in pediatric neuropsychology at Brown Medical School, where she previously served as a Clinical Assistant Professor. Notably, she played a pivotal role in establishing a pediatric concussion clinic at a leading hospital affiliated with Brown.

In addition to her clinical practice, she has an extensive research background, having served as a Co-Investigator on a significant R01 project that investigated the genetic and environmental factors influencing the development of learning and attentional disorders. Her contributions to the field are further highlighted by her numerous publications and presentations.

