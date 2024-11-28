The Lodhi, New Delhi Announces The Launch Of The Lodhi's Sunday Brunch At Elan The Lodhi Lawns

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th November 2024 – This winter season, The Lodhi has transformed into an exquisite sanctuary where luxury and indulgence reigned supreme. Starting from November, guests are invited to indulge in a Sunday Brunch like no other, set amidst the breathtaking beauty of The Lodhi's magnificent lawns. The launch of the Brunch took place on 17th November, an exclusive event that drew an impressive crowd of influencers, houses, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). Guests were welcomed by a glass of bubbly leading to The lawns, where personalized service and dramatic ambiance turned the brunch into a truly immersive, once-in-a-lifetime experience.



Every Sunday, from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM, the brunch features a lavish buffet, offering a curated selection of global flavors, complemented by expertly crafted cocktails and effervescent sparkling wines and champagne, continuing through March 2025. Guests are captivated by live cooking stations where The Lodhi's skilled chefs prepare fresh, delectable dishes right before their eyes, creating an interactive and unforgettable culinary experience amidst the serene beauty of lawns. Adding to the atmosphere, a live music band set the tone for the occasion, infusing the space with lively tunes and vibrant energy. This dynamic entertainment, paired with impeccable service and the stunning surroundings, created a truly interactive and unforgettable experience.



Brunch Details:

Cuisine: World cuisine with cocktails, sparkling wines, and live cooking stations

Date: Every Sunday

Venue: Elan - The Lodhi Lawns

Timings: 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Setup: Outdoor seating at The Lodhi Lawns



Adding to the festive cheer, The Lodhi hosted a special Christmas Cake Mixing Brunch on 24th November 2024, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Guests participated in a lively cake-mixing ceremony, crafting their own holiday cakes in a joyous celebration of tradition.



Immerse yourself in this enchanting blend of gourmet cuisine, sparkling beverages, live entertainment, and breathtaking surroundings.



About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodhi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognised as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure India's Best Awards 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst India's Top Hotels in the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for six years straight (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017). In April 2024, the hotel was named the Best International Hotel for Food and Drinks by Food & Wine 2024 Global Tastemakers.



The Lodhi's dining scene is considered among the finest in the city, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialities to international delicacies, which include the renowned 'Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicenter for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city, with most categories featuring their own private plunge pool and expansive balconies with panoramic views. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with an exclusive Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-metre lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts, with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotel's dedicated Les Clefs d'Or Concierges can create tailored excursions and experiences in and around Delhi.

