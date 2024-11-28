Sudan: First Humanitarian Cargo Flight With Essential Medical Supplies For Children Lands In Blue Nile State After 19 Months Of Conflict

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The first cargo flight carrying critical drugs and medical supplies has arrived in Blue Nile state, amid a worsening humanitarian crisis, the first humanitarian flight to the region since the conflict began 19 months ago, Save the Children said.

The planeload of medical supplies and medicines including antibiotics such as amoxicillin, which is used to treat bacterial infections such as pneumonia, landed at Damazine Airport on 25 November after government approvals to use three airports in Sudan for aid deliveries.

The supplies are being distributed to hospitals and clinics to treat families and children.

Sudan is facing the world's largest displacement crisis with more than 11 million people forced from their homes and 25.6 million people – about half of the population - suffering from severe hunger.

Mohamed Abdiladif, Interim Country Director for Save the Children in Sudan, said:

“Our supply levels were critically low, especially pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplies and we're delighted that families and children seeking health and nutrition services from health clinics run by Save the Children will have access to lifesaving medicines and nutrition supplies.

“Airlifting of humanitarian cargo from Port Sudan to Blue Nile state is a major breakthrough in delivering humanitarian aid to children who need it most. Extensive logistical operations are ongoing, with cholera kit and shipments and other urgent needs across multiple locations. Significant coordination efforts with the Sudan Humanitarian Commission are helping expedite these movements.

“We will continue to deliver aid wherever access and security permits allow. We reiterate our call for safe and unhindered access to ensure humanitarian aid reaches those most in need.”

A recent surge in fighting in Blue Nile state last week displaced more than 5,400 households, adding to

more than 406,121 people

who have been displaced since the conflict begun and who are in need of humanitarian aid including shelter, food and health care services.

Save the Children is currently running nine health facilities including two facilities specifically providing heath care to internally displaced people in Blue Nile. The aid agency has worked in Sudan since 1983 and is currently supporting children and their families across Sudan providing health, nutrition, education, child protection and food security and livelihoods support. Save the Children is also supporting refugees from Sudan in Egypt and South Sudan.

