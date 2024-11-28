Azerbaijan Culture Minister Addresses UNAOC Group Of Friends High-Level Meeting
The 10th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations
(UNAOC) is being held in the Portuguese city of Cascais under the
theme "United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future",
Azernews reports.
Themed "United in Peace: Restoring Trust, Reshaping the Future",
this year's forum marks 20th anniversary of the Alliance of
Civilizations.
High-Level Meeting of the UNAOC Ministerial Group of Friends has
been organized within the forum.
Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli addressed the event
themed "20 Years of Dialogue for the Sake of Humanity: Reflecting
on the Lessons Learned and Paving the Way Forward".
In his speech, Adil Karimli pointed out that Azerbaijan, a
multinational and multi-confessional country, makes great
contributions to intercultural dialogue.
Since 2011, the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has been
held in our country six times in partnership with the Alliance of
Civilizations within the framework of the "Baku Process" initiated
by President Ilham Aliyev in 2008.
The 10th UNAOC Global Forum in Cascais, Portugal has gathered
members of the UNAOC Group of Friends, political leaders,
representatives of international and regional organizations,
religious leaders and faith actors, the private sector, civil
society, academia, youth, arts and media, as well as donor agencies
and foundations, who address the global issues pertinent to peace
and security and call for restoring trust and for uniting in
peace.
In Cascais, participants have an opportunity to reflect on the
twenty years of the Alliance of Civilizations' initiative,
announced by Spain at the 59th session of the United Nations
General Assembly in September 2004, and how UNAOC grew into a
vibrant and well-established United Nations entity.
