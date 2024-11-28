Bp Announces New Appointments In Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Region

Bp Announces New Appointments In Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Region
Date
11/28/2024 2:46:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
bp has announced two key appointments to its
Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (AGT) leadership team,
Azernews reports.
Effective January 2025, Chingiz Hajiyev will assume the role of
vice-president of business development for the Caspian region,
based in Baku. Hajiyev will join bp's global oil and gas business
development leadership team, reporting to Andy McAuslan, vice
president and head of business development, oil & gas. He will
focus on bp's AGT regional business and represent the business
development function on the AGT regional leadership team.
Hajiyev, currently chief financial officer for the Rumaila
Operating Organization in Iraq, has been with bp since 1998,
holding numerous commercial and financial roles, including business
development manager for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz area
planning and commercial manager.
Stuart Shaw will take over as vice president of production for
the AGT region starting December 2, 2024, replacing Elkhan
Mammadov, who will transition to bp's London offices as senior vice
president overseeing global upstream production activities.
Shaw, currently vice president of production, integration and
transformation at bp, has extensive experience in operational
leadership and production management, with previous roles in the
North Sea, Alaska, and Egypt. He has also led strategic
transformation initiatives and managed major project start-ups in
the North Sea and Egypt.
Both appointees bring decades of experience to their new roles,
strengthening bp's leadership and operational capabilities in the
AGT region.
