Bp Announces New Appointments In Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

bp has announced two key appointments to its Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (AGT) leadership team, Azernews reports.

Effective January 2025, Chingiz Hajiyev will assume the role of vice-president of business development for the Caspian region, based in Baku. Hajiyev will join bp's global oil and business development leadership team, reporting to Andy McAuslan, vice president and head of business development, oil & gas. He will focus on bp's AGT regional business and represent the business development function on the AGT regional leadership team.

Hajiyev, currently chief financial officer for the Rumaila Operating Organization in Iraq, has been with bp since 1998, holding numerous commercial and financial roles, including business development manager for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz area planning and commercial manager.

Stuart Shaw will take over as vice president of production for the AGT region starting December 2, 2024, replacing Elkhan Mammadov, who will transition to bp's London offices as senior vice president overseeing global upstream production activities.

Shaw, currently vice president of production, integration and transformation at bp, has extensive experience in operational leadership and production management, with previous roles in the North Sea, Alaska, and Egypt. He has also led strategic transformation initiatives and managed major project start-ups in the North Sea and Egypt.

Both appointees bring decades of experience to their new roles, strengthening bp's leadership and operational capabilities in the AGT region.