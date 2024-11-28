Rawabi Shopping Relaunches With New Look And Enhanced Online Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rawabi Hypermarket has announced the relaunch of Rawabi Shopping's platform, now live at The revamped introduces a modern, streamlined shopping experience that caters to the digital needs of customers across Qatar, making online shopping faster, more convenient, and more accessible than ever.



Speaking about this digital milestone, Mohammed Abdulla, Managing Director of Rawabi Group, said,“In today's world, where digital transformation is reshaping how we live and interact, Rawabi Shopping's new platform stands as a testament to our commitment to the Qatari community. We aim to deliver an online shopping experience that not only meets but exceeds expectations in terms of quality, ease, and customer satisfaction.”



The launch event, held at Rawabi Hypermarket in Izghawa, welcomed Qatar's prominent media outlets to witness this latest evolution of Rawabi's services. Kannu Baker, General Manager of Rawabi Group of Companies, greeted the media on behalf of the management team, including Chairman M P Abdullah Haji and Executive Director Ajmal Abdullah.



Baker commented,“Our new online platform brings the very essence of Rawabi's service values – quality, convenience, and affordability – into a seamless digital shopping experience. We are committed to offering our customers an accessible, enjoyable, and dependable shopping solution, now available at their fingertips.”



Key Features of the New Rawabi Shopping Platform: Free Delivery: Enjoy free delivery on all orders of QR50 or more. Multi-Language Support: Available in English, Arabic, and Tagalog, the platform caters to Qatar's diverse customer base. User-Friendly App: A convenient and intuitive app simplifies daily shopping needs. Express Delivery: Option for express delivery with orders arriving within 30 minutes. Flexible Payment Options: Choose from secure payment methods, including major bank cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Cash on Delivery and Card on Delivery. Extensive Product Range: Access a comprehensive selection of quality products tailored to meet diverse needs. Exclusive Offers: Benefit from online-only deals and promotions for exceptional savings. Dedicated Customer Service: Enjoy reliable support for orders, inquiries, and deliveries across Doha.