Russia Launches Massive Attack On Ukraine's Energy System - Galushchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is carrying out a large-scale attack on Ukraine's infrastructure.

Ukrainian Energy German Galushchenko announced this on , according to Ukrinform.

"The energy sector is once again under massive attack by the enemy. Strikes on energy facilities are happening across Ukraine. Transmission system operator Ukrenergo has urgently implemented emergency power outages," the post said.

Ukrenergo orders emergency power outage schedules in Ukraine

Galushchenko added that the extent of the damage would be assessed as soon as the security situation allows.

Earlier this morning, Russia launched cruise missiles at Ukraine, prompting an air alert across the entire country.