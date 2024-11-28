Russia Launches Massive Attack On Ukraine's Energy System - Galushchenko
Date
11/28/2024 2:06:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is carrying out a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko announced this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The energy sector is once again under massive attack by the enemy. Strikes on energy facilities are happening across Ukraine. Transmission system operator Ukrenergo has urgently implemented emergency power outages," the post said.
Read also:
Ukrenergo orders emergency power outage schedules in Ukraine
Galushchenko added that the extent of the damage would be assessed as soon as the security situation allows.
Earlier this morning, Russia launched cruise missiles at Ukraine, prompting an air alert across the entire country.
MENAFN28112024000193011044ID1108934864
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.